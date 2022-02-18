3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $635,000

Gorgeous Cape Cod style home in Union Mills on 16+ acres w/in-ground pool, pool house, & access to Frog Creek. Timeless interior details like authentic brick paver flooring, chair & crown molding, & glazed cabinetry provide an instant wow factor. The kitchen is fantastic w/double-bowl hammered copper sink, coordinating brick backsplash, 5-burner gas cooktop & heavy-duty hanging pot racks. Other main level highlights include huge rear entrance/mudroom, adjacent laundry, & powder bath plus dedicated office separated by french doors. Spacious primary suite as well w/vaulted ceiling & dual fixture walk-in tile shower. Two bedrooms upstairs, each with private access to the shared bath. And if you are experiencing a little "Spring Fever," you'll love the outdoor space...in-ground pool w/incorporated hot tub & pool house complete w/full bath, kitchenette, & mini-split HVAC system. Recently planted zoysia sod completes the look. Elegance w/elbow room is what I'm calling this one!