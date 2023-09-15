Turn-key, furnished mountain home on 2 lots totaling over 16 acres +/-, million-dollar vistas framed by panoramic windows. Main floor has an open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, two-sided fireplace, great room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs, you'll discover the primary suite, complete with a fireplace, walk-in closet, private sauna, jetted tub, and storage. Beyond the main home, detached annex awaits, adaptable as a hub for football gatherings, artistic endeavors, or crafts. For those with homesteading aspirations, there's a chicken coop and a two-stall hobby barn. Nestled in a secure community, no dues, only an annual $800 road maintenance fee. Centrally positioned and provides easy access to many destinations, making it ideal for both permanent and a second home. The seller acknowledges that there may be maintenance needs and is offering a $10,000 credit to grant the new owner flexibility to make the cabin theirs.