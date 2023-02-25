Lovely bright and welcoming home in gated Hearthstone Ridge. Exposed beams and beautiful floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace make the living area warm and inviting. Many upgrades within the last year; including LVP and engineered hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and lighting updates in the home. New split rail with no climb wire fence. Claw foot tub in 2nd bath. Large and bright primary bedroom with en suite bathroom. Large walk-in closet and additional closet in primary bath. This home has extra storage/pantry in the laundry room. Oversized garage with room for 2 cars and extra storage. The shed stays and has power to it, making it a great opportunity for a detached shop or hobby area. Wonderfully quiet neighborhood with large lots. Just 10 minutes to Rutherfordton.