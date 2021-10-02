Custom built log cabin on beautiful park-like 2.55 acre lot in the gated community of Hearthstone Ridge. This quality home features 1,960 sq.ft. of one-level living w/great open floor plan. Vinyl plank floors throughout, except for carpet in bedrooms. Dramatic great room w/cathedral ceilings & 2-story stone wood-burning fireplace. Fireplace has a custom extra wide & deep opening (not your typical prefab firebox). Kitchen w/good cabinet space & center island w/breakfast bar. Dining area. Large main bedroom w/bathroom & great closet space. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms w/double closets. 2nd bathroom w/claw-foot tub. Laundry room w/pantry area & extra storage area between garage & main house. Covered front sitting porch. Deck overlooking backyard. 20x10 storage building & separate "seed" shed. This is a very inviting & livable home that is worth your consideration. Hearthstone Ridge is a private gated community that has a park with pavilion, playground, and gazebo. Call for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $469,900
