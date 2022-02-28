3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $459,900

Immaculate well-built 3bed3 bath home w/gorgeous Mountain Views & breathtaking sunset to enjoy on 2acres Features open floor plan w/kitchen opens to a large comfortable living & dining area w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous cabinetry, & walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceiling living area w/a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, & sliding glass doors leading to a large deck. Main floor features Master bedroom has screen back deck, master bath w/ceramic tile walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, walk-in closet, & Laundry room w/wash sink. Other side of house 2nd bed & bathroom across the hall. Downstairs features wide staircase leading to the 3rd bed & bath. Downstairs is all heated & partially finished, features a den w/fireplace, bonus/storage/utility room then Leads to a concrete patio leading to the pool. Located in the Hearthstone Ridge gated community w/POA $396 yr. light restrictions Short-term rental allowed, common area w/picnic beside creek, playground, pavilion.