3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $449,900

This home is located on Lot 65, a nearly level parcel of 4.22 acres in Phase 2 of Hearthstone Ridge, in Union Mills, NC. Just behind the property lies 80 acres of land without access, land-locked and inhabited only by deer and other wildlife. This 1,780 sf home was constructed in 2017, and features an engineered siding (LP SmartSide) that is weather and insect resistant, less brittle than HardieBoard, and requires minimal maintenance. Outside, in addition to the well-constructed home, you'll see a small garden shed (large enough for a lawn mower, attachments, hand tools, etc.), and a large, two-car garage that also serves as a workshop (a workbench is included). The deep and wide garage - with electrical already in place - would make an excellent dedicated shop, though it currently serves a similar function quite well, even with vehicles parked inside. Alongside the detached garage is plenty of level room to park an RV of any size, with power, water and waste hookups in place. As you walk around the home, you'll see it has a large screened porch on the back, offering storage (and convenient parking for your riding mower) underneath. Next to the outside unit of the Trane heat pump is the access door to the encapsulated crawl space, which is heavily insulated, filled with dry, conditioned air, and only a degree or two warmer/cooler than the inside of the home. Inside, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The living area is cozy and the kitchen features both an island and countertops covered in beautiful quartz. You'll find cabinet drawers with dovetail joints by Aristokraft cabinetry, and both the doors and drawers are soft-close. The adjacent walk-in pantry is a treat for those who enjoy their kitchens, and you'll appreciate the under cabinet lighting, but the gas range might be your favorite feature! Next to the kitchen is the dining area, with access to the screened porch immediately behind, where the dark screen keeps you in a private, bug-free space, but also allows the grazing deer to be easily visible. Being next to 80 land-locked acres ensures a safe place for the deer, and a continual exhibition for nature lovers. On one end of the great room is a hall leading to two bedrooms, the hall bath and a large laundry room equipped with a sink and area to hang clothes. On the other side of the great room is the primary suite, with a hand-tiled shower fitted with glass doors, and huge walk-in closet. This side of the home also gives access to the large (attached) garage, which you'll probably end up using as your main entry point. Located in the foothills you'll find easy, practical living - this beautiful home is only a ten minute drive into town. Hearthstone Ridge is just five and a half miles north of the county seat of Rutherfordton, and the low dues are only $396/yr. There's so much convenience, ease of access, clean air and water... A practically new home with ample storage, with great features, a great location and all the peace and quiet you could wish for...this might be just your ticket!