Come check out this beautiful home that sits back off the road on 14+ unrestricted acres! Built in 2018, providing a large primary bedroom and bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining area with 2 additional bedrooms all on one level. Park with ease with a circular drive and covered carport for parking. Also, a partially finished shed for storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last week, the Marion City Council agreed to change the rules so people in Marion can keep a potbellied pig as a pet. And the owner of the ani…
ASHEVILLE -- A Western North Carolina man is going to prison for eight-and-a-half-years for the robbery of an Asheville gun store, federal aut…
Somewhere in Nebo, there is an almost 8-foot-tall Bigfoot in need of a good home.
McDowell County Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh wants folks to know the department is invested in making youth sports and activities …
An ongoing discussion about improving the county’s animal shelter has raised questions about how the commissioners spend taxpayer dollars.
The McDowell County Board of Education recognized several students and staffers for achievements, heard from the public on a variety of issues…
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners again were asked to address racism in our community.
The body of a man found dead in a rugged section of McDowell County has been positively identified, authorities said Friday. No foul play is s…
The McDowell County Youth Football League kicked off its season with the McDowell Bowl on Saturday at Titan Stadium. East and West McDowell te…
The McDowell County Democratic Party held a grand opening ceremony for its new headquarters on Saturday.