Very Clean and Comfortable, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home on 3.42 unrestricted acres. 2019 frame off modular by clayton homes. Open concept living, great for entertaining guests. Large primary bedroom with soaking tub, walk in shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Convenient location right along the 226 / 64 Corridor. 20 minutes to Forest city, 15 minutes to Marion, 30 minutes to Hickory, 45 Minutes to Asheville. Call and schedule your appointment today!