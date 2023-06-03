Very Clean and Comfortable, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home on 3.42 unrestricted acres. 2019 frame off modular by clayton homes. Open concept living, great for entertaining guests. Large primary bedroom with soaking tub, walk in shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Convenient location right along the 226 / 64 Corridor. 20 minutes to Forest city, 15 minutes to Marion, 30 minutes to Hickory, 45 Minutes to Asheville. Call and schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 9-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after being involved in a horrific car accident at the intersection of Bojangles and the Five …
On Saturday, Old Fort will hold a first-ever celebration for its trail and rail pathways while Marion will have its annual Liver Mush Festival.
A Marion man was killed Wednesday morning in a wreck that happened on the U.S. 221 bypass.
A Black Mountain woman has been charged in McDowell County with larceny of a motor vehicle.
ASHEVILLE — Montford Park Players, an Asheville theatrical tradition, is proud to announce its upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s cl…