3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $325,500

Fantastic log home in the private, gated community of Hearthstone Ridge! Only 3 years old! Home sits on nice 1.54 acre lot, includes a fenced area for pets, a covered front porch and large porch in back with over half screened in! Home offers one level living, a fireplace with gas logs, vaulted ceiling, and beautiful hardwood floors. It also has a termite service in place. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet, yet convenient, just over 5 miles to downtown Rutherfordton, approximately 30 minutes from the Tryon Equestrian Center, and approximately 50 miles from Asheville! Possible income potential!! Excellent home at this price, with low HOA dues of only $435/year. Must see this one!