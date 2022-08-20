MOTIVATED SELLER!!!!! Fantastic log home in the private, gated community of Hearthstone Ridge! Only 3 years old! Home sits on nice 1.54 acre lot, includes a fenced area for pets, a covered front porch and large porch in back with over half screened in! Home offers one level living, a fireplace with gas logs, vaulted ceiling, and beautiful hardwood floors. It also has a termite service in place. Hearthstone Ridge is quiet, yet convenient, just over 5 miles to downtown Rutherfordton, approximately 30 minutes from the Tryon Equestrian Center, and approximately 50 miles from Asheville! Possible income potential!! Excellent home at this price, with low HOA dues of only $435/year. Must see this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $299,900
Burke County state troopers early Tuesday afternoon stopped two men who were being sought in the slaying of a Wake County deputy that happened nearly a week ago.
McDowell County Department of Social Services director Lisa Sprouse died early Tuesday after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She was 57.
A Marion woman has earned royal status from TOPS Club Inc. for her achievement in losing weight.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains R…
A Nebo man was indicted by a grand jury on multiple sex offenses involving a child, according to court records.
McDowell County Emergency Management reported at 5:36 p.m. that I-40 eastbound is now open. Still, use caution in the area. At 6:04 p.m., a wr…
During the 2021 football season, the McDowell offense produced at a workmanlike pace.
On the evening of Saturday, July 16, county and city officials, friends and associates gave local business owner and philanthropist Anwer Gill…
Every position coach on the McDowell Titans’ sideline will be dealing with the same primary difficulty this season — figuring out how to rotat…
RALEIGH – A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11.