Country living with no HOA or restrictions. This completely new 2022 Clayton Rio doublewide home sitting on over 5 acres is waiting for you. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main bedroom is huge with a large private bath and walk in closet. Open concept kitchen and living room with split floor plan. This 1474 sq ft home offers privacy but is close to 1-40 and Marion. Come make this never lived in house your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
A McDowell County man collected a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot in the N.C. Education Lottery.
Investigators have been working around the clock to find suspects in the Friday night killing of a Morganton woman, a woman who multiple sourc…
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Marion man with taking indecent liberties with a child, authorities said Monday.
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?