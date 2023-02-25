Country living with no HOA or restrictions. This completely new 2022 Clayton Rio doublewide home sitting on over 5 acres is waiting for you. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main bedroom is huge with a large private bath and walk in closet. Open concept kitchen and living room with split floor plan. This 1474 sq ft home offers privacy but is close to 1-40 and Marion. Come make this never lived in house your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
The crew from “America’s Best Restaurants” was in town Wednesday to showcase a Morganton eatery in an upcoming episode.
Local first responders have been busy responding to a residential fire in Marion and two wrecks on McDowell’s highways.
Target purchased the run-down, 80,000-square-foot building that housed North Carolina’s last Kmart store in February 2021.
A Marion man was charged after a search of his home turned up guns and drugs, authorities said Monday.