Country living with no HOA or restrictions. This completely new 2022 Clayton Rio doublewide home sitting on over 5 acres is waiting for you. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main bedroom is huge with a large private bath and walk in closet. Open concept kitchen and living room with split floor plan. This 1474 sq ft home offers privacy but is close to 1-40 and Marion. Come make this never lived in house your home!