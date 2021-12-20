Want to call North Carolina Foothills home...here it is. Recently renovated brick ranch on 1.02 acre tract. New 24x30 workshop with concrete floor and 200amp power will thrill the DIYer. New 19x23 screen porch will be everyone's favorite room. Full basement is heated. Tankless gas water heater installed in 2020. Current family is moving across the road. Home is ready for you to move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $248,000
