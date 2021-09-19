 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $160,000

Great brick ranch on over 2 acres with fenced back yard, Fire pit area in backyard has nice open floor plan with large living room, eat in kitchen, screened front porch. 3 could be 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Main Bedroom has it's own bathroom. The could be 4th room is currently used as office. Nice country setting, home sits off road with large open front yard with plenty of room to park your RV or Camper. Paved Driveway and attached carport with storage room. newer roof approx in 2014.

