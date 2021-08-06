3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $734,000

Enter a PARK LIKE SETTING with mature OAK trees, lilac. butterfly and blueberry bushes, A trout pond and waterfall adorn the property. Large outbuilding to house car,4 wheeler, tractor or lawn equipment. From Solar Panels to an electric car charging station this home is ready for the FUTURE. Enter An ARTISAN'S home w/custom log and stick stairway built by owner who trained under woodworking artists, Nona & Herman Noblitt. Enter the kitchen/dining thru foyer, large living area and courtesy half bath. Second floor 3 bedrooms and full bath with laundry chute. A covered deck with a roof top CROWS NEST to view the dark skies, stars,& sites and sounds of your mountain oasis. Lower large Den/Game area with utility and storage rooms, Outside door leads down to 8 person hot tub with outdoor surround sound. Interior Home Entertainment Theaters convey. Wood burning fireplace and stove are ready for those cold nights. OUTDOOR HAVEN where children.pets and adults can FROLIC.