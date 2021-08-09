Enter a PARK LIKE SETTING with mature OAK trees, lilac. butterfly and blueberry bushes that produce gallons of berries, A trout pond and waterfall adorn the property. Large outbuilding to house car,4 wheeler, tractor or lawn equipment. From Solar Panels to an electric car charging station this home is ready for the FUTURE. When you first walk in this ARTISAN'S home, you notice the custom log and stick stairway built by the homeowner who trained under woodworking artists, Nona and Herman Noblitt. Enter the kitchen/dining thru the foyer, large living area and courtesy half bath. Kitchen has red granite countertops with basin sink. Second floor houses 3 bedrooms and full bath with laundry chute to basement utility room. A covered deck with a roof top crow's nest to view the dark skies and stars, and the sites and sounds of your mountain oasis. Basement consists of large Den/Game area with utility and storage rooms, Outside door leads down rock stairway to 8 person hot tub with outdoor bluetooth surround sound. Interior Home Entertainment Theaters convey with home. Wood burning fireplace and stove are ready for those cold nights. An OUTDOOR HAVEN FOR EVERYONE.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $734,000
