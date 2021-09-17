THE VERY RAREST OF FINDS. The fishing & swimming are great! Surround yourself with the pristine waters of the North Toe River, mountain views & serenity. There is simply nothing on the market in the mountains of North Carolina to rival this beautiful hidden +/- 24.46 unrestricted acres & just under ½ MILE OF YOUR OWN PRIVATE RIVERFRONT SHORELINE! Unlimited water play! Cool off at your own private beach, host a relaxing meeting under your pavilion- Perfect waterfront campground or private estate & farm- a multi-season retreat. Paved drive, turn-key 3BD/2BA on-frame modular home home w/cent. HVAC & furn., & 2BD/1BA single-wide, pasture/farmland, multiple bldg. sites, 4 strong springs, well, "best drinking water in NC!" Massey Ferguson 135 tractor w/implements, wood splitter, snow blower etc. all goes with sale. WATCH VIDEO! 5 min. to Spruce Pine, 10 min. to Blue Ridge Parkway, 30 min. to Lake James & I-40, 45 min. to Boone, 50 min. from Asheville or Johnson City, TN, 2hr. from Charlotte. Call Peter Franklin at Foxfire today (828) 766-7221; PropertiesByFoxfire.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman pleaded guilty on Monday to felony extortion against former Chief District Judge Randy Pool, who presided over courts in McDowe…
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
- Updated
NEWLAND – In the COVID era of high school football, any team that has to sit out multiple weeks is going to be a couple steps behind.
- Updated
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during Au…
- Updated
With the game on the line, Titan QB Gabe Marsh rolled back left and threw a perfect ball to Jeremiah Ellis, who caught it on a corner route in…
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Education will meet for their September meeting on Monday to vote on three items under new business, including th…
- Updated
Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...