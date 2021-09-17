 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $725,000

THE VERY RAREST OF FINDS. The fishing & swimming are great! Surround yourself with the pristine waters of the North Toe River, mountain views & serenity. There is simply nothing on the market in the mountains of North Carolina to rival this beautiful hidden +/- 24.46 unrestricted acres & just under ½ MILE OF YOUR OWN PRIVATE RIVERFRONT SHORELINE! Unlimited water play! Cool off at your own private beach, host a relaxing meeting under your pavilion- Perfect waterfront campground or private estate & farm- a multi-season retreat. Paved drive, turn-key 3BD/2BA on-frame modular home home w/cent. HVAC & furn., & 2BD/1BA single-wide, pasture/farmland, multiple bldg. sites, 4 strong springs, well, "best drinking water in NC!" Massey Ferguson 135 tractor w/implements, wood splitter, snow blower etc. all goes with sale. WATCH VIDEO! 5 min. to Spruce Pine, 10 min. to Blue Ridge Parkway, 30 min. to Lake James & I-40, 45 min. to Boone, 50 min. from Asheville or Johnson City, TN, 2hr. from Charlotte. Call Peter Franklin at Foxfire today (828) 766-7221; PropertiesByFoxfire.com.

