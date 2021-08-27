Enter a PARK LIKE SETTING with mature OAK trees, lilac. butterfly and blueberry bushes, A trout pond and waterfall adorn the property. Large outbuilding to house car,4 wheeler, tractor or lawn equipment. From Solar Panels to an electric car charging station this home is ready for the FUTURE. Enter An ARTISAN'S home w/custom log and stick stairway built by owner who trained under woodworking artists, Nona & Herman Noblitt. Enter the kitchen/dining thru foyer, large living area and courtesy half bath. Second floor 3 bedrooms and full bath with laundry chute. A covered deck with a roof top CROWS NEST to view the dark skies, stars,& sites and sounds of your mountain oasis. Lower large Den/Game area with utility and storage rooms, Outside door leads down to 8 person hot tub with outdoor surround sound. Interior Home Entertainment Theaters convey. Wood burning fireplace and stove are ready for those cold nights. OUTDOOR HAVEN where family can FROLIC.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $714,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell is now diverting ambulances to other nearby hospitals because of the high number of people showing up at the Emergen…
- Updated
Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans’ varsity football game against Mitchell on Friday has been canceled and the program is shut down after 15 players have bee…
No one was injured but a truck and a utility pole were damaged Tuesday when the vehicle rolled down an embankment. It happened outside the McD…
On the same day the hospital resumed diverting ambulances and the McDowell High football program announced a COVID-19 situation, the McDowell …
- Updated
The R-S Central Hilltoppers were saved from the McDowell Titans by the bell – but only momentarily.
- Updated
Late Thursday afternoon, McDowell County was hit by a severe thunderstorm that in some ways was worse than what happened locally on Tuesday fr…
- Updated
Monday morning, the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 244B Spring St.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 67 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavir…
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 63 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus …