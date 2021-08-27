Private easy access to this MOUNTAIN TREE HOUSE REFUGE with 4.2 acres. Ready to be off grid and self sufficient. Stick and log work throughout home. New solar system with electric car charger for 0 fuel cost. Stocked Trout pond & water feature. All Mounted flat screen TVs and surround sound theatres convey. Kitchen and laundry appliances included. Great Room has wood burning fireplace & abundant wood supply conveys. One of a kind mountain Crows Nest on top of home providing tree top views and star gazing. Decorative rockwork at front porch, steps to hot tub, and basement woodstove surround.Updated Sliding glass doors in upstairs bedroom & Great Room French doors. Upstairs flooring is reclaimed pine floor w/pine trim. Dual Fuel Heating System. Lots of custom decorative wall shelf units thruout.Large blue berry bushes produces gallons. Large outbuilding and new 10 by 20 double door shed. Large rock fire pit. Large 8 person easy access hot tub w/new cover & surround sound speakers. A must for mountain living! Decks extended and covered to provide long lasting low maintenance. Easy access to Penland School, B R Parkway, Lake James, Asheville & Boone. Amazing place to raise kids!
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $714,000
