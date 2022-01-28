3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $675,000

Rare, level, top of the world experience with nearly 360 degree views! Relax in the coveted Little Switzerland area of Spruce Pine at over 3,000 ft. in elevation with breathtaking views of the iconic Table Rock and Hawks Bill mountains from your living, dining, sleeping and play areas. Or look out the other way to Mt. Mitchell & the Black Mtn. Range, surrounded by lush fields in a very private hidden community. PRIVACY WITHOUT REMOTENESS- CONVENIENCE WITHOUT THE CROWD! Your 3BD/2BA home perfect for family or business, on 3.44 acres of precious level ground, Hardie-board siding, Cent. HVAC, FP, large kitchen, game room, multiple sleeping areas- think entertainment/vacation rentals, basement ready for final touch, beautiful fenced garden area, & plenty of room to expand. 3 min. to downtown Little Switzerland, 10 min. to Spruce Pine, 30 min. to Lake James, Marion & I-40, 60 min. to Johnson City, TN, 2 hr. from Charlotte. Call or text Peter Franklin at Foxfire Real Estate (828) 766-7221, for absolute turn-key full service representation. Or check us out online at FoxfireElite.com.