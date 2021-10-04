LITTLE SWITZERLAND GENTLEMAN'S MINI-FARM! PEACEFUL and COMPLETE 3BR/3BA custom farmhouse, established pasture w/electric fence, separate well for animal water, If you want to raise your own beef or have pet Highland Cattle or Black Angus or Sheep or Goats. This is it! 4-Bay+Carport, 3-Bay Metal Shed for farm equipment and hay storage, 2 Greenhouses, 2-Bay Garage-Workshop, Tool shed with 2 sided wood storage,, Metal Bldg for feed storage, Outdoor Wood Furnace, Huge Fire-pit, Hot Tub for 6, Covered Grill & Smoker Room, native foliage & flowers enhance the park-like yard with huge fenced dog area. Gas fireplace in Living. Basement has a wood burning insert in fireplace. Heating, cooling and backup systems for all seasons, complete with a whole house backup generator. The basement has a 3 room living quarters which is great for guest or farm help living. A canning room & storage. Fitness gym area. The main custom bath is unique & features a jacuzzi tub for total relaxation. Covered outdoor Enjoyment with A VIEW TOO! A WOMAN WOULD LOVE TO OWN this Gentleman's creation with HER in mind! A VERY UNIQUE and CUSTOM HOME. A MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $648,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information…
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
- Updated
Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
I always thought if Hollywood made the Richelle Bailey story, she would be played by “Broadcast News”-era Holly Hunter, a short, feisty, highl…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
- Updated
WEAVERVILLE — It seems like in recent history that nothing comes easy for the McDowell Titans.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 102 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…