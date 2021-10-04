 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $648,700

LITTLE SWITZERLAND GENTLEMAN'S MINI-FARM! PEACEFUL and COMPLETE 3BR/3BA custom farmhouse, established pasture w/electric fence, separate well for animal water, If you want to raise your own beef or have pet Highland Cattle or Black Angus or Sheep or Goats. This is it! 4-Bay+Carport, 3-Bay Metal Shed for farm equipment and hay storage, 2 Greenhouses, 2-Bay Garage-Workshop, Tool shed with 2 sided wood storage,, Metal Bldg for feed storage, Outdoor Wood Furnace, Huge Fire-pit, Hot Tub for 6, Covered Grill & Smoker Room, native foliage & flowers enhance the park-like yard with huge fenced dog area. Gas fireplace in Living. Basement has a wood burning insert in fireplace. Heating, cooling and backup systems for all seasons, complete with a whole house backup generator. The basement has a 3 room living quarters which is great for guest or farm help living. A canning room & storage. Fitness gym area. The main custom bath is unique & features a jacuzzi tub for total relaxation. Covered outdoor Enjoyment with A VIEW TOO! A WOMAN WOULD LOVE TO OWN this Gentleman's creation with HER in mind! A VERY UNIQUE and CUSTOM HOME. A MUST SEE!

