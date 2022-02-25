Nestled back in the mountains of Western North Carolina in a park like setting, is this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on approx.2.75 acres. The home has had many updates including new wiring, a new well, a new heating system, and a new partial roof, all within the last 5 years. Home also has creek bordering both sides of the home and plenty of walking trails to enjoy, not to mention you are just minutes away from Brad Ragan Park and all Spruce Pine has to offer while being just outside of the city limits. Also the property has a wheelchair accessible shower in the master bathroom and a whole home ventilation system in the attic and a 10x12 out building. Come see the charm this home has, including a pond with a waterfall right in the front yard. You don't want to wait around in this market to see this one, Call soon to schedule your appointment
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $505,000
