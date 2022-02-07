TRI-LEVEL TREE HOUSE... ...with Crows Nest on top of home, providing tree top views and star gazing. Interior has custom wood trim and many wood creations. Great Room has wood burning fireplace, abundant wood supply conveys. Decorative rockwork at front porch, steps to hot tub, and basement woodstove surround. Updated Sliding glass doors in upstairs bedroom & GR French doors upstairs. Stocked Trout pond & water feature. Dual Fuel Heating System. All mounted flat screen TVs and surround sound theatres convey. Kitchen and laundry appliances. Large blue berry bushes produce gallons each year. Large outbuilding and new 10 x 20 shed. Large 8-person easy access hot tub w/new cover & surround sound. PLEASE NOTE: Hinson Thomas Road access to house is location of NEW LUXURY MOTOR COACH RESORT with Mountain View sites now under construction. Phase I of the RESORT to include 33 coach sites, paved roads, water features, MAIN LODGE with Pool Complex, Currently ground-beaking and construction has begun. Call Listing Office for more information prior to seeing home.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $489,700
