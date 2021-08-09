3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $445,400

CONTEMPORARY RANCH with plenty of room for your family and vehicles. The first floor has been totally remodeled with new roof in 2019, new EUROSTYLE customized kitchen with modern appliances in 2020 including 6 burner gas range. A place to enjoy family and friends as you Prepare the Meal. New cooling and heating mini splits throughout the home for individual comfort. Entertain on the Stone and Concrete Patio overlooking the park like sitting yard of rhododendron, mountain azalea and hardwoods. Gain access to your attached 2 car garage from the Kitchen-Utility area which houses the Washer/Dryer and pantry. Also, an attached carport to the garages. Paved drive way and large paved parking area. There are bike and hiking trails on the 7 acres which have a camp area for family and friends. Cozy up to your gorgeous wood fireplace in the living room on those chilly nights. Open Kitchen-Dining-Living floor plan. Downstairs has a "mother-in-law" apartment with one bedroom, full bath, walk-in closet, and open kitchen-living-dining. In the unfinished part of the basement there is a work and storage area that has a studio with separate entrance inside the apartment.