CONTEMPORARY RANCH with plenty of room for your family and vehicles. The first floor has been totally remodeled with new roof in 2019, new EUROSTYLE customized kitchen with modern appliances in 2020 including 6 burner gas range. A place to enjoy family and friends as you Prepare the Meal. New cooling and heating mini splits throughout the home for individual comfort. Entertain on the Stone and Concrete Patio overlooking the park like sitting yard of rhododendron, mountain azalea and hardwoods. Gain access to your attached 2 car garage from the Kitchen-Utility area which houses the Washer/Dryer and pantry. Also, an attached carport to the garages. Paved drive way and large paved parking area. There are bike and hiking trails on the 7 acres which have a camp area for family and friends. Cozy up to your gorgeous wood fireplace in the living room on those chilly nights. Open Kitchen-Dining-Living floor plan. Downstairs has a "mother-in-law" apartment with one bedroom, full bath, walk-in closet, and open kitchen-living-dining. In the unfinished part of the basement there is a work and storage area that has a studio with separate entrance inside the apartment.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $445,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He the…
- Updated
The Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion has a new boutique where you can shop among “the fruit of her hands.”
- Updated
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
They will be busy in the classroom, but first they were busy downtown on Thursday.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
New COVID-19 cases were again in the double digits on Thursday.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic dispute, authorities said Thursday.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the unvaccinated.
- Updated
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help identifying suspects in a check theft case.
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges following a domestic disturbance, authorities said on Friday.