Morning Coffee on the covered deck couldn't be more TRANQUIL surrounded by the sounds of trilling birds and the gentle creek below: a HAVEN of privacy with a paved drive lined with Hosta, Native plants & Wildflowers. LOWER Entry from concrete patio into foyer leads to stairway up or to the partial finished Game Room or Studio in basement. Along with A single car garage finished with tile floors and workshop. MAIN LEVEL is OPEN Kitchen/Dining and Living area with room to take the party out onto the large covered deck. Laundry, Full Bath and Primary Bedroom with private covered deck. Huge windows offer Natural Light. The TOP FLOOR is getaway for kids or guest with a full bath, 2 bedrooms, bonus room leading out to TWO private decks. Stunning rock work surrounds this arts and crafts home with First Class Comforts. The circular driveway adds plenty of parking for family gatherings. Zoned Heating & Cooling. This family built vacation home has very UNIQUE and LOVING touches, but it would make a great vacation rental if you so wished. All furnishings and personal property CONVEYS so you can enjoy this bright and cheerful home immediately. QUALITY BUILT and LOVED WITH ATTENTION TO DETAIL!
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $428,700
