MOTIVATED SELLER! CONTEMPORARY RANCH with plenty of room for your family and vehicles. The first floor has been totally remodeled with new roof in 2019, new EUROSTYLE customized kitchen with modern appliances in 2020 including 6 burner gas range. A place to enjoy family and friends as you Prepare the Meal. New cooling and heating mini splits throughout the home for individual comfort. Entertain on the Stone and Concrete Patio overlooking the park like sitting yard of rhododendron, mountain azalea and hardwoods. Gain access to your attached 2 car garage from the Kitchen-Utility area which houses the Washer/Dryer and pantry. Also, an attached carport to the garages. Paved drive way and large paved parking area. There are bike and hiking trails on the 7 acres which have a camp area. Cozy up to your gorgeous wood fireplace in the living room on those chilly nights. Open Kitchen-Dining-Living floor plan. Downstairs has a "mother-in-law" apartment with one bedroom, full bath, walk-in closet, and open kitchen-living-dining. In the unfinished part of the basement there is a work and storage area that has a studio with separate entrance inside the apartment.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $398,700
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Kings Mountain man drowned Sunday afternoon in a section of Lake James.
- Updated
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred hit Western North Carolina hard , bringing historic flooding to some mountain counties.
The McDowell County Board of Education voted Monday night to require masks for students, staff and visitors indoors when classes begin.
- Updated
Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board.
- Updated
One person is dead in a drowning at Lake James on Sunday, according to a report from McDowell County Emergency Services.
McDowell man faces federal charges following an investigation into drugs and guns in Western North Carolina
- Updated
ASHEVILLE — A McDowell County man is among those snared in a sweeping investigation into drugs and guns in western North Carolina, federal off…
Did you shake, rattle and roll this morning?
- Updated
Late Thursday afternoon, McDowell County was hit by a severe thunderstorm that in some ways was worse than what happened locally on Tuesday fr…
People with compromised immune systems who have already had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can now get a third shot to boost the…
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a