3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $378,000

Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the county, this modern, well-maintained home has low maintenance yard. Home has open floor plan with owner suite on main with large walk-in closet. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, also a den/game/office area. Covered front and back porches for sitting and relaxing or entertaining. Enjoy the lake, for paddle boating or a summer swim, beautiful white beaches and also you have a large, covered shelter. Plenty of hiking trails throughout the community. Even with this not being directly on the golf course it is an easy drive to the course or club house. Only minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway, your favorite fishing hole, hiking, dining, shopping, and doctors' offices and hospital. Dont let this one get away, come have a look today.

