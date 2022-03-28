Enjoy the natural beauty & adventure of the high mountains of WNC in this Custom Built Mountain Cottage-Totally move-in ready; Main Level features a large living room plus family room, spacious kitchen with durable Corian counter tops and classy raised panel Maple Cabinets, a Large Island with cooktop and adjacent dining area. 2-Bedrooms, 1- Bath; The lower level includes a 2nd bath and 3rd bedroom; wood stove & lots of additional storage; The 2.64 Acres offers a huge Courtyard for out door entertaining plus lots of space for Gardening, a few Chickens and possibly a Goat or two; Paved drive with Easy access; Minutes to Penland School of Crafts, Bakersville, Spruce Pine; Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail; Enjoying many outdoor activities -Hiking numerous Mountain Trails; Tubing, Kayaking & Fishing on the nearby Toe River and Winter Sports at several Ski Resorts. Centrally located approximately 1-hr to Asheville, Boone or Johnson City, TN; Great for Retirement, Vacation or VRBO;
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $345,500
