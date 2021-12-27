The Warmest welcome is immediately felt in this NEWLY renovated home with 3 bedrooms/2 full baths. 2021 ALL NEW HVAC duel fuel system, NEW appliances, NEW kitchen cabinets with NEW granite countertops, NEWLY refinished oak floors, NEW lighting, Fresh interior paint, plumbing and bathroom updates. NEW ROOF and exterior paint. Full basement with heated work room space, additional laundry with sink. High ceilings in basement ready to finish for additional heated living space. Large oversized double garage. Ready to move right in and enjoy mountain living in beautiful Swiss Pine Lake community. Enjoy a drink on the covered deck, walking trials, evenings at the lake pavilion and community activities with friends. Convenient to Blue Ridge Parkway, Grassy Creek Golf Course and WalMart. Located less than one hour to Asheville, Boone and Hickory. Enjoy calling WNC home with this maintenance free home.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $321,900
