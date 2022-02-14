3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $251,500

This beautiful well maintained home has everything you are looking for. Large open living area, large bath room, nice bedrooms. The privacy and quietness of this home will make you believe that you are deep in the forest yet you are still in city limits. Nice large open deck for entertaining or just watching the wild life. Nice yard for everyone to enjoy. Large spacious building outdoor for yard tools and things. It also has a 2 car garage, One has recently served as a workshop. Come have a look, you will be glad you did.