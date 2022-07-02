 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The McDowell News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by McDowell Technical Community College

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $249,999

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $249,999

Beautiful home located minutes from the parkway and shopping. This home offers mountain views, a screened in front porch, open concept, garage, and much more. Book your showing today! This home will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular