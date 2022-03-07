3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $249,900

Looking for a home with PLENTY of LAND! HERE IT IS! 3Bedroom 2Bath home with 1904sqft and 9.66 acres. Features a large kitchen with an open floorplan to the dining room & living room. Lg Master bedroom & bath with extra-large walk-in closet on one end of the home & 2nd &3rd bedroom on other end w/hall bathroom. In the rear of the home is a laundry/mudroom with plenty of storage. The home has a solid block foundation, heat pump, well, and septic. Private w/ beautiful mountain views. There is a small fenced-in area for animals & 2 outbuildings. From the dining room leading thru sliding glass doors to a large private deck in the back. The front has a concrete patio a great place to sit and look at the mountains. The driveway is paved and has plenty of parking spaces. Very close to Hwy 19 making it convenient to Spruce Pine, Burnsville, and surrounding areas. Country Cable, Spectrum & AT&T service the area for faster internet and cable. Only 3 miles to downtown Spruce Pine and Hospital.