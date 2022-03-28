 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $229,000

Simple yet charming home with a large covered back deck to enjoy entertaining guest as you relax listening to a babbling creek bordering this property. The spacious kitchen & dining room provide ample space for family & friends. New Heat Pump, metal roof and low maintenance brick exterior make this home easy living. 1 car detached garage and a large back yard to enjoy gardening or family fun.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular