Great home in a great location, perfect for year round living, first time home buyer or elderly parents this house has been completely redone on the inside. Hardwood floors have been refinished, Ceramic tile in baths and kitchen, laundry is on the main level. Carport was enclosed to make additional living room or game room. This home is move in ready! Home has city water, sewer and natural gas.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $229,000
