Beautiful grounds surround this old farmhouse. A definite fixer upper or build your own home further up on property. Spring and creek on property. Apple trees. Garden space. This block home has vinyl siding. 3 bedrooms on main floor has a kitchen with dining area, large living area and full bath. It has an added on den area with large brick fireplace.The upstairs attic space is great for storage with solid chestnut plank flooring and has 3 more bonus rooms that has been built on above the den. One of the rooms has a covered porch. There is a 10 x 10 wooden shed on the property for storing your gardening gear. The studio/workshop is also block with a tin roof. The drive-up top floor has 3 rooms with a full bath. (At one time this was an apartment which could easily be converted back). The basement is partially dirt floor with storage. There has been a build out from the basement which is all open for studio space. This old home place is a diamond in the rough but with many possibilities. You can sit out on the covered porch and enjoy the sound and coolness of the creek and trees. The acreage is beautiful and is alive with wildlife. Like a challenge of an old home place? This is it.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He the…
- Updated
The Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion has a new boutique where you can shop among “the fruit of her hands.”
- Updated
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
They will be busy in the classroom, but first they were busy downtown on Thursday.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
New COVID-19 cases were again in the double digits on Thursday.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic dispute, authorities said Thursday.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the unvaccinated.
- Updated
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help identifying suspects in a check theft case.
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges following a domestic disturbance, authorities said on Friday.