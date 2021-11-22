 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $217,500

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $217,500

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $217,500

Fabulous one level home totally updated and ready to move right in. Your inviting, immaculate mountain 3/2 home awaits your arrival. Lots of character and entirely fresh and new, entire home - completely remodeled...down to the studs. Just enough charm and space for comfort, an abundance of light, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry(roll-out drawers), granite counter tops, gorgeous hardwood floors and ceramic tiles...All within minutes of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the quaint town of Spruce Pine. This is a must see today, great home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $99,900

Multiple offers! Highest and Best due at 11/14/21 at 6 PM. Investors Alert!! All about location and the location of this home is tucked on one…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics