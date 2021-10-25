Woods, quiet, privacy without remoteness & convenience without the crowd. This fairly new 3BD/2BA home is located within the city limits of Spruce Pine, on just under 1 acre of nice land. A beautiful home, open floor plan with plenty of room for spreading out. The perfect mountain getaway or starter home for a young family. Walk-in closets for every spacious bedroom, gas log fireplace, Cent. HVAC, large open kitchen, laundry/mud room with outside access, duel vanity master bath with shower and large tub. End of road privacy in a beautiful little community. Don't miss out on this new listing in a very coveted area. 2 min. to downtown Spruce Pine & supermarket, 3 min. to hospital, 5 min. to Blue Ridge Parkway, 50 min. from Asheville, & 2 hr. to Charlotte. Call or text Peter Franklin at Foxfire Elite Marketing- (828) 766-7221, and view more details at FoxfireElite.com
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $212,000
