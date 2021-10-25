3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $205,000

Urban convenience without the city taxes. This newly remodeled & improved 3BD/2BA home is the perfect family residence or mountain getaway. City water, private septic & a mountain view. Upgraded in 2016 with new roof, appliances, HVAC, hardwood floors, and tile, all one-level living, master suite w/walk-in closet, laundry room and convenient kitchen just inside from the carport. Nice safe community just 2 min. to downtown Spruce Pine. 5 min. to the Blue Ridge Parkway, 45 min. to Boone, 50 min. to Asheville, 2 hrs. from Charlotte. Contact Peter Franklin at Foxfire Real Estate, (828) 766-7221. Check out this & other homes at FoxfireElite.com.