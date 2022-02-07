Beautiful grounds surround this old farmhouse. A definite fixer upper or build your own home further up on property. Spring and creek on property. Apple trees. Garden space. This block home has vinyl siding. 3 bedrooms on main floor has a kitchen with dining area, large living area and full bath. It has an added on den area with large brick fireplace. The upstairs attic space is great for storage with solid chestnut plank flooring and has 3 more bonus rooms that has been built on above the den. One of the rooms has a covered porch. The studio/workshop is also block with a tin roof. The drive-up top floor has 3 rooms with a full bath. (At one time this was an apartment which could easily be converted back). The basement is partially dirt floor with storage. There has been a build out from the basement which is all open for studio space. This old home place is a diamond in the rough but with many possibilities. Enjoy the sound and coolness of the creek and trees. The acreage is beautiful and is alive with wildlife. Like a challenge of an old home place? This is it.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $199,200
