Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with attached double garage and 0.6 acres overlooking mountains. Home is near end of the road, surrounded by forest and private. As you enter you are welcomed with an open floor plan and a very spacious living area, dining area, and kitchen. The living area features a gas log fireplace. The master bed & large bath has a garden tub w/separate shower. On the other side of the home are 2 bedrooms & bath. The double car garage 24'x30' and 2 outbuildings/sheds are included. Also features metal roof, gutters, new granite kitchen countertops & some updates. Enjoy your privacy while relaxing on the 36' covered back deck! Country Cable Vision is available! Call today and make an appointment to see!
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $175,000
