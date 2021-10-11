 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $162,500

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $162,500

3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $162,500

If you are looking for a beautiful piece of land and a house that needs some TLC look at this property. Gently sloping and all but flat! Located 6 minutes from downtown Spruce Pine and 15 minutes to Burnsville. Mobile home on property is of little to no value. ALL OFFERS SERIOUSLY CONSIDERED. SOLD AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Titans named All-State
Sports News

3 Titans named All-State

  • Updated

Notice came late, but it came just the same for three McDowell High baseball players who were named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Ass…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics