Cash Buyers! AS-IS 1930's style with great potential! A bit of TLC and these original hard wood floors can shine bright again. Two level barn with corn crib, two level shed behind house, perfect for a woodshop. Mudroom on the rear of the home and finished attic. Mature King Lush apple tree in the back and main level laundry located in the kitchen. Three miles outside of Little Switzerland, and one mile from the historical Bon Ami Mines.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $150,000
