3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $119,000

45 minutes to Asheville. Cheap living with property taxes under $700 per year. City sewer and water. Sweet little house cute as a bug's ear; in Spruce Pine. This is property is all house. 992 sq ft. ; One parking space and very little yard to mowe.

