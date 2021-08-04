This architecturally stunning Contemporary Craftsman style home conveys understated elegance.From ambrosia maple floors and tongue-in-groove cherry cathedral ceilings, to the massive stone fireplace, this serene home has 180-degree mountain views and is surrounded by nature. The main floor MBR suite features walk-in closets, steam shower, and His/Her bathrooms. It is simply the most romantic space imaginable. There are two separate private office spaces. The gourmet kitchen leads to a screened porch and BBQ grill. The 18-foot vaulted great room and formal dining space complete the main floor. The lower level features a cozy gathering room with stone fireplace, two full en suite bedrooms, an artist's studio, and sliding doors that lead to a stone veranda for gracious entertaining. The private neighborhood features its own lake and sits adjacent to the local golf course, is 5 miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway, and very convenient to the downtown area and nearby hospital.
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $1,290,000
