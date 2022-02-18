 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $1,179,000

True Mountain Sanctuary...Storybook living on Almost 50 Acres w/no restrictions, fruit trees & pasture. Imagine the possibilities for adventure w/deer stands already in place, Fishing from the dock of stocked pond & over 2500' of creek frontage on pristine Crabtree Creek w/fun beach area for enjoyment. Multiple bldg sites, multiple springs & great logging roads for hiking or 4 wheeling. Pristine Main houseCompletely renovated in 2017 has custom designed touches throughout w/4 BR's & 4 BA's, Gourmet Cook's dream Kitchen, Bath cabinetry by Sherrill Whitson, custom sinks by Cynthia Bringle. PLUS Grand detached Studio w/full BA, vaulted ceilings & skylights. Easily convert to full apartment. Stunning landscape surrounds the home plus mother nature & almost 1000 sq ft of decking to relax on. Total Barn Restoration, Old historic corn crib & chimney foundation from years gone by. Venture out for an easy day trip to Boone, Blowing Rock, Asheville or a ride on the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, All within one hour. Expand your creative side & Take a class at nearby Penland School of the Arts

