True Mountain Sanctuary...Storybook living on Almost 50 Acres w/no restrictions, fruit trees & pasture. Imagine the possibilities for adventure w/deer stands already in place, Fishing from the dock of stocked pond & over 2500' of creek frontage on pristine Crabtree Creek w/fun beach area for enjoyment. Multiple bldg sites, multiple springs & great logging roads for hiking or 4 wheeling. Pristine Main houseCompletely renovated in 2017 has custom designed touches throughout w/4 BR's & 4 BA's, Gourmet Cook's dream Kitchen, Bath cabinetry by Sherrill Whitson, custom sinks by Cynthia Bringle. PLUS Grand detached Studio w/full BA, vaulted ceilings & skylights. Easily convert to full apartment. Stunning landscape surrounds the home plus mother nature & almost 1000 sq ft of decking to relax on. Total Barn Restoration, Old historic corn crib & chimney foundation from years gone by. Venture out for an easy day trip to Boone, Blowing Rock, Asheville or a ride on the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, All within one hour. Expand your creative side & Take a class at nearby Penland School of the Arts
3 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $1,179,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Cou…
- Updated
In a 7-2 vote on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education passed a motion to allow optional masks for students, staff and visitors effec…
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Saturday and Sunday responding to two separate blazes that destroyed two structures in Marion.
- Updated
A Marion woman is accused of abusing a child, authorities said on Monday.
- Updated
A jail inmate accused of murder has died in custody, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 85 during the afternoon rush hour, killing the pilot and closing the highway for hours.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four…
- Updated
A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
- Updated
During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employ…
- Updated
Feb. 13—A hiker who impaled their foot with a tent stake was rescued from the top of a mountain in North Carolina. Crews were called at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, about an injured hiker at the top of Shortoff Mountain in the western part of the state, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers reached the hiker around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and found the person was "immobile ...