 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $89,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $89,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $89,000

1905 farmhouse with lots of character on 5.37 acres. Large rooms with 10 ft. ceilings. Enclosed screen porch on front. Back covered porch. House had 2 baths but one has fixtures removed. House has no heat and air but is heated with electric heaters. Great garden area or small pasture, remainder is in woods. This home needs a good bit of work and therefore recommend only cash buyers look.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics