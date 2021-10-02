PRIVACY with year round mountain views! HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION defines this custom home waiting for you! 11.19 acres with a creek bordering one side of the property! Family room on the main floor features historical cherry floors, cathedral ceiling with 2 tinted picture windows, and open to the dining/sitting! DREAM kitchen features ample cabinets! Laundry area has a sink! Walk-in pantry has 2 sets of cabinets and storage shelves! Spacious master suite has access to the Bali therapeutic hot tub! Master bath with double vanities, separate shower, and soaker tub! Incredible remote hidden door to enter spiral staircase to the lower level! Family room open to the kitchen! Bedroom with full bath/shower and a walk-in closet! 2nd. bedroom, office, and utility room! Triple detached carport with workshop/power!
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $625,000
