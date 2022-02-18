 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $575,000

Nestled atop a hill in the middle of 8+ acres, this lovely brick home offers the potential for peaceful, private living. If you enjoy spending time outdoors, the beautiful hardwood growth, mature landscaping & in-ground pool w/covered pavilion will certainly draw your attention. Inside you'll find an open concept floor plan w/vaulted ceiling, kitchen island & tons of rich oak cabinetry & granite countertops. Roomy primary suite that could accommodate a king, large walk-in closet, & tall double bowl vanity. Huge basement w/high ceilings that could easily be converted to additional living space. Whole house water filter & pump replaced 3-5 years ago.

