Nestled atop a hill in the middle of 8+ acres, this lovely brick home offers the potential for peaceful, private living. If you enjoy spending time outdoors, the beautiful hardwood growth, mature landscaping & in-ground pool w/covered pavilion will certainly draw your attention. Inside you'll find an open concept floor plan w/vaulted ceiling, kitchen island & tons of rich oak cabinetry & granite countertops. Roomy primary suite that could accommodate a king, large walk-in closet, & tall double bowl vanity. Huge basement w/high ceilings that could easily be converted to additional living space. Whole house water filter & pump replaced 3-5 years ago.
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Cou…
- Updated
In a 7-2 vote on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education passed a motion to allow optional masks for students, staff and visitors effec…
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Saturday and Sunday responding to two separate blazes that destroyed two structures in Marion.
- Updated
A Marion woman is accused of abusing a child, authorities said on Monday.
- Updated
A jail inmate accused of murder has died in custody, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 85 during the afternoon rush hour, killing the pilot and closing the highway for hours.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four…
- Updated
A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
- Updated
During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employ…
- Updated
Feb. 13—A hiker who impaled their foot with a tent stake was rescued from the top of a mountain in North Carolina. Crews were called at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, about an injured hiker at the top of Shortoff Mountain in the western part of the state, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers reached the hiker around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and found the person was "immobile ...