Immaculate brick home on 3-1/2 acres in the peaceful neighborhood of Amber Oaks. Open floor plan w/large living room, dining room & U-shaped kitchen w/hardwood floors & tile throughout. Bright & cheery sunroom that leads out to the hot tub and in-ground pool. Spacious bedrooms, double car garage w/epoxy floor & roomy unfinished basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $450,000
