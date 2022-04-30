3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $430,000

Quality new construction home just outside of Rutherfordton with easy access to Hwy 221. Situated in Wildewood subdivision on a large 1.76 +/- acres lot, nice front and back yard. Timber frame rocking chair front porch to enjoy on cool spring evenings, and screened in back patio to enjoy during those lazy summer days. Front door opens to vaulted tongue groove ceilings in great room, dining area, and kitchen. Open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with extra trim details on cabinets, under cabinet lighting, tile backsplash, and granite tops. Plenty of extra seating area around the kitchen island or in the breakfast nook. Great room with rock fireplace and impressive timber mantle. Master suite is generous, with linen cabinet, double vanities, soaker tub, tile shower, and WIC. Split floor plan with 2 guest bedrooms and bath on other side. Laundry room off of kitchen leads to garage and houses, coat closet, folding counter, and locker style bench. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms.